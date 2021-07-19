Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 16,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 582,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

