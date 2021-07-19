Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Vector Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition by 931.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.