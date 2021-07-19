VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Sells 2,832 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

