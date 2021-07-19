VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Sells 2,832 Shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92.
Shares of VBIV opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
