Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

