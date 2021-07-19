Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,563. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

