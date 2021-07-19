Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,171,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $402.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

