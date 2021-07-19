Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

