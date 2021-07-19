Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59.

