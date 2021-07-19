VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,788,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,874,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,778,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

