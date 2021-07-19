Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMI opened at $223.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

