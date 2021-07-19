Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.0 days.

OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

