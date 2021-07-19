Valley Forge Capital Management LP Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 132.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 4.2% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $88,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $601.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

