US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 466.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,215 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.40% of US Foods worth $33,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.12. 78,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,813. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.29 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

