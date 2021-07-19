US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is Dendur Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for about 7.2% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

USFD opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.