Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36. Upwork has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,257 shares of company stock worth $3,549,379. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

