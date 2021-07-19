United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 283.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,118,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,784,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

NYSE URI traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.61. 10,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,190. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

