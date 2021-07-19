Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.83 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00019199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00235635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.