UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $75,520.97 and approximately $16.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.