Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.