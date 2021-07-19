Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,117 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $99,386,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

