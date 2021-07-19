UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Down to $89.94

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.94, but opened at $85.22. UMB Financial shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

