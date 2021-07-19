UMA (UMA) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00026037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $512.07 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.86 or 0.00789995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,867,491 coins and its circulating supply is 61,934,839 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.