UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 144,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

