UBS Group AG Sells 5,858 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

