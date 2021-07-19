UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 130,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $42.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.