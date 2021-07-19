UBS Group AG Has $342,000 Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $656.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

