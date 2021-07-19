UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

