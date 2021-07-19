UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,249,856 shares of company stock worth $167,248,706 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion and a PE ratio of 112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.