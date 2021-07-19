UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stride worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stride by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

