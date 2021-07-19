UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TechTarget worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.