UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,363 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of HNI worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 121.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $2,136,359.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,961 shares of company stock worth $3,179,709. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.