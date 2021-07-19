Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 16.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 897,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 357,427 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

