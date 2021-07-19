Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $188,540.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $188,540.00.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $251,700.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

