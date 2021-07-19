Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,285,000 after buying an additional 380,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

