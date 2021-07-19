Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $2.69 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

