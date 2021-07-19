Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 8,699 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lefaivre bought 1,800 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.