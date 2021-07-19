Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 969,876 shares valued at $102,177,751. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.