Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.93 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,720 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,978. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $101.38 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

