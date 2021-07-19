Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.83 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.