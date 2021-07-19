Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 9,859 shares valued at $5,691,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $561.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $214.78 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

