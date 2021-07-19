Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

