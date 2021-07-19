Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

