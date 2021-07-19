Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.
In other news, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $38.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.