Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.50. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

