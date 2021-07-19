TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSSI opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.61. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

