TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDS shares. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.