Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,699,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

