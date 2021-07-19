Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.

TRUP traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 340,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,298. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.99 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

