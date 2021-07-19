Truist Securities Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.11.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

