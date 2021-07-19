Truist Securities Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

