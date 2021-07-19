Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $4,487,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.